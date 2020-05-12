On Tuesday, May 12th, on International Nurses’ Day, bells and sirens will ring throughout the Czech Republic at exactly 12 midday for one minute. Photo: TMA / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep. / Brno, May 12 (BD) – The hard work and commitment of medical staff is more important today than ever, and recently this section of the workforce has finally received the recognition they deserve, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, International Nurses’ Day, marked on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, provides an opportunity to appreciate this profession.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of that date, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare 2020 the International Year of Nurses and Midwives.

At noon today, church bells will ring across the Czech Republic for about one minute, to thank medical staff for their commitment and dedication during the coronavirus pandemic. The Czech Bishops’ Conference has asked the clergy to ensure that the bells are ringing in their parishes.