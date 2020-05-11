From May 25th, it will be possible to be outside in the open air without facemasks, following a decision today by the Czech cabinet. Title photo: Health Minister Adam Vojtěch via Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., May 11 (BD) – In light of the improving epidemiological situation, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch (ANO) said before today’s meeting masks would not need to be worn outside if a safe distance of two metres was observed.

“If nothing fundamental happens, then on May 25th, the relaxation of the rules may be practically complete,” said Vojtěch, while stressing that wearing facemasks will still be obligatory in indoor public areas.

At Monday’s press conference, Vojtěch gave more details of the rules. Families and people in shared households will not need to wear masks. If they meet other people in public, they will need to keep a distance of two metres.

The requirement to wear masks in indoor areas includes public transport, shops and taxis. Vojtěch repeated the basic rule: “Anywhere that I am within two metres of others, I will need to wear a mask.”

From tomorrow, May 12th, according to Vojtěch, some medical professionals will not need to wear facemasks, including speech therapists and examining committees at university entrance exams, as long as they keep a safe distance.

Vojtěch said that the cabinet will not ask for an extension of the state of emergency, as the coronavirus-related regulations are now under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.

Last week, Vojtěch said that facemasks would remain mandatory until mid-June, though he added that: “We must certainly not underestimate the development of the epidemic. We must be prepared to continue to respond effectively. Wearing facemasks in public will most likely have to be reconsidered with the onset of the respiratory disease season in the autumn and winter.”

V případě zachování příznivé epidemiologické situace bychom mohli roušky ve venkovních prostorech odložit od poloviny června. Shodl se na tom náš tým epidemiologů pro řízené uvolňování karantény. Povinnost bude nadále přetrvávat ve vnitřních prostorách, včetně MHD. — Adam Vojtěch (@adamvojtechano) May 7, 2020

Mandatory covering of the mouth and nose was announced by the Czech government on March 18th, and has been in place for almost two months in the Czech Republic.