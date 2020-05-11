In the first three months of 2020, the number of guests using hotel accommodation fell significantly. In the South Moravian Region (JMK), there were almost 30% fewer hotel guests than in the same period last year. The number of overnight stays saw a 20% decrease, due to a fall in arrivals of both domestic and foreign clients. Photo credit: Brno Region.

Brno, May 11 (BD) – According to data released by the Czech Statistical Office this morning, hotels and other accommodation establishments in the South Moravian Region hosted 28% fewer guests than in the same period last year. The number of overnight stays fell by 22%, due to a decrease in the number of arrivals of foreign clients.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the South Moravian Region provided accommodation for around 85,000 fewer people. In 2019, hotels in the region saw over 300,000 guests; in 2020 it was only about 215,000.

The number of domestic guests fell by 48,000, (around 26%), while the number of visitors from abroad was 36,000 less year-on-year (a decrease of 31%).

The largest group of visitors to JMK are usually those from other European countries (68,000 people), although their number decreased by more than a quarter this year, with approximately the same decrease seen among guests from the Americas. A more significant decrease of almost 50% was reported among guests from Asia.

By nationality, Slovaks, Poles, Germans, Ukrainians, and Austrians are the most common foreign tourists in JMK. Germans spend the most nights here.

Lower year-on-year attendance was reported in all regions of the country. With 84,000 fewer guests, JMK had the second largest regional drop in hotel guests after Prague, which saw 417,000 fewer guests.