While we all keep safe and socially distant, we can expect a summery atmosphere in other ways this weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise heading into the Liberation weekend, with a forecast peak of up to 24°C on Saturday. Sunday will stay warm but also rainy, leading into this Spring’s final cold spell next week. Photo credit: Brno Daily.

Brno, May 6 (BD) – According to meteorological forecasts, Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy in Brno, with a slight drop in temperatures to an average of 13° C, before rising steadily for the rest of the week.

Liberation Day on Friday will be a much warmer 19°C, although it is expected to be slightly cloudy as well.

Saturday will see mostly clear skies, with an expected rise to summer-like temperatures of 24°C. The same warm conditions are expected for Sunday, though meteorologists also predict rainfall.

Next week will see the last cold days this Spring on May 12th, 13th, and 14th – the “three ice men” – which have traditionally marked the beginning of planting season for farmers.