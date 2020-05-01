On Thursday evening, ministers made a number of announcements following a government meeting, among them several new exceptions for wearing facemasks in public and a faster timetable for relaxing the measures. From May 11th, social, sporting and cultural events with up to 100 people will be allowed to take place. On the other hand, Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek (Social Democrats) said he did not expect large summer festivals to go ahead this year. Photo credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., May 1 (BD) – From today, May 1st, children under the age of seven do not have to wear masks in kindergartens or children’s groups, and the same applies to people with mental disorders. Until now, only children under the age of two could go outside without a mask. The exception also applies to actors, artists, presenters and journalists who are alone in the TV or radio studio. In an earlier interview, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch (ANO) said he did not expect outdoor movement without facemasks to be permitted for the general public until the end of June.

Arrangements for cross-border commuters have been clarified. When they return to the country, they will have 72 hours to provide the regional hygiene station with a negative test, and will need to undergo a new test once a month, instead of every 14 days.

From May 11th, social, sports and cultural events with up to 100 people will be allowed to take place. This applies to cinemas, theaters, concert halls, circuses and weddings, said Vojtěch. However, artists will need to have a negative PCR test for coronavirus that is not older than four days. In case of filming that lasts longer, they will need to be tested at least once every two weeks. It will also still be necessary to maintain safe distances and disinfect the sites.

From May 11th, according to the previous government plan, all shops in shopping malls, all establishments over 2500 m² which are not in shopping centers, restaurant gardens, hair and beauty salons, museums and galleries, gardens of castles and chateaux, and outdoor spaces for the training of professional athletes will open. It will be possible to use toilets, and mandatory distances between people must be observed. Vojtěch announced that indoor spaces would also be opened along with outdoor facilities on May 11th. Shoppers will also be allowed to try on clothes in stores from this date.

Education Minister Robert Plaga (ANO), said that ninth-graders will be able to return to primary school from May 11th. However, attendance is optional and the limit of 15 people to a school group applies. Hobby groups and teaching at primary art schools will be allowed. University students can go to school in groups of up to 15 people, rather than the current limit of five.

Stamp duty on property sales to be cancelled

In the long term, the government’s proposal to abolish stamp duty on property sales will have the most significant impact. The government bill abolished the duty with retroactive effect; even someone who acquired their property in December 2019 will not have to pay the tax, worth 4% of the sale price. On the other hand, it will no longer be possible to apply a tax deduction to the interest on a loan.