Photos: Zelný trh today. KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Apr 28 (BD) – Sellers of fruit and vegetables can return to Zelný trh under strict hygienic conditions. “Most of them have confirmed the sales to start on Monday, May 4,” said Kateřina Dobešová, spokeswoman for the Brno-Střed district.

In accordance with these measures, the stalls will be laid out at approximately two metre intervals, and hand sanitiser will be available for all,” said Dobešová.

Farmer markets have been banned since March 10th, alongside other public events.