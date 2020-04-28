Safe and socially distanced fun in the time of coronavirus! This week, Brno will see its first ever drive-in cinema installed at the Brno Exhibition Center, showing its first film on Tuesday, April 28th. Cars should park two metres from each other, with the audience remaining in their vehicles. Title image: @Brnoautokino via Facebook.



Brno, Apr 28 (BD) – The “autokino” is a joint project of Kletch CZ s.r.o. and partners Hitrádio City and Brno Trade Fairs (BVV). According to the organizers, the cinema will run for at least a month, and may be extended depending on public demand. This week, audiences can choose from three movies, two Czech and one American.

People can vote on what movies they would like to watch in the future using the cinema’s website. International features to choose from include “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and “Avengers: Endgame”; there are also other categories such as “Cult Movies”, or “Movies for Kids”.

Jakub Klečka from KLETCH CZ s.r.o. told Brno Daily subtitles are not available for the moment, as they have decided to “go with the mainstream” to start with, as they would probably need to calibrate the ticket options for people with impaired vision, though he said that “the LED screen we have is large enough”. Klečka added that after the first screenings they will better understand the interest of the viewers, and will set up a poll for people to choose whether they want to see them with original sound and subtitles.

“We are currently working on the inclusion of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with original sound and subtitles on Tuesday next week. We will probably limit the number of tickets,” added Klečka.

The drive-in cinema is located next to the exhibition center’s Pavilion Z, with an entrance at Gate #9. Map: Brnoautokino.cz.

The capacity is over 100 cars. The organizers will help with parking on site. The distance between the cars will be two metres, and people should not leave their vehicles. The toilets must remain closed for hygiene reasons.

Tickets are on sale online for CZK 300 per car, and are selling like hot cakes, with only a few dozen left for the program that has been announced so far.