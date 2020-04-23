Live guided tours from Brno’s well-known and hidden places, panoramic views, and other video content including 3D tours, will be posted on the Open House Brno Facebook page. The virtual event will take place on the weekend of April 25th-26th, the original date of the festival, which many fans still have in their diaries. Title photo: Arnold Villa. Credit: J. Rittichova via TIC Brno.



Brno, Apr 23 (BD) – Over 20 videos are available for virtual visitors. Panoramic views will be offered online from AZ Tower, Alfa pasáž, Filharmonie Brno (Besední dům), St. Anne’s University Hospital, and Hotel Continental.



Arnold Villa

Bergl Palace (Österreich Institut Brno)

CEITEC, MUNI

Domeq

Trade Fairs Brno – Theater at the Exhibition Grounds

Trade Fairs Brno – Bauer’s chateau

Trade Fairs Brno – Tower of the G building

Bochner’s Palace (Vlněná)

Design ATAK – Meat Exchange

Filharmonie Brno (Besední dům)

St. Anne’s University Hospital – St. Anne’s Chapel

St. Anne’s University Hospital – International Center for Clinical Research

Human Anthill – School of Architecture (Malý Špalíček)

Olympia Brno park track

Faculty of Arts, MUNI

Mendel Museum, MUNI

Brno National Theater – Steam Power Plant (now a carpentry workshop)

New Zbrojovka

Like many other events and festivals, Open House Brno is looking for an alternative date in the second half of this year.

The Open House Festival, running now for 28 years, is the largest architectural festival in the world. Taking place in 45 cities on six continents, it welcomes around two million visitors each year. Brno joined the festival for the first time in 2018, with around 8,000 visitors to 23 different locations, and further expanded last year.

