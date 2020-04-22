The 72-year-old senior citizen was outraged that his neighbour’s plants were encroaching into his garden, and police were called as the situation escalated. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Apr 22 (BD) – Climbing plants and wall panelling were the cause of a dispute between two neighbours in Komín on Saturday afternoon. The altercation began when a 72-year-old man, angry that his neighbour’s bougainvillea flowers were crossing over onto his side of their boundary wall, began shouting to express his irritation. After a short time, he began removing loose tiles from the wall and throwing them at his neighbours. One of the tiles allegedly hit a 27-year-old man on the head, before officers from Brno City Police arrived at the scene.

According to police spokesman Pavel Svab, “The younger man showed the police officers a fresh lump on his head, and indicated that he would seek medical treatment himself. The older man also confirmed that there was a longer-running dispute between the two sides. He confessed to his actions and added that he considered them appropriate, claiming that his neighbors have little concern for their land and cause him inconvenience. The suspected offence of a misdemeanor against civil cohabitation will be dealt with by the proper authorities.”