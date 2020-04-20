Today, the government approved an extension of the “25” program for self-employed workers. Title photo: Finance Minister Alena Schillerová (ANO). Photo credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Apr 20 (BD) – Today, the government approved an extension of the “25” program for self-employed workers. If the draft amendment from the Ministry of Finance passes a parliamentary vote, self-employed workers affected by anti-coronavirus measures will be able to claim an additional CZK 500 (cca EUR 20) for each day in the extended bonus period from May 1st to June 8th.

So far, they have been entitled to CZK 25,000 for the period from March 12th to the end of April. The support will now be extended to June 8th.