Brno City Council has updated opening hours for municipal offices from Monday, April 20th. However, citizens are asked to restrict visits to urgents cases only, and always contact the office in advance, electronically, in writing, or by telephone. Some departments are only seeing clients with prior appointments. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Apr 19 (BD) – The official opening times of most municipal facilities will now be:

Monday 8am-5pm

Wednesday 8am-5pm

Friday 8am-12pm (except Department of Planning and Development)

Although the hours have been expanded, all visitors are asked to make prior contact, either by telephone, in writing, or electronically, to ensure that their visit is necessary and control crowds. Some departments have specific systems in place:



The Administration Department (Husova 5) and Transport Administration Department (Kounicova 67) will only see visitors with prior appointments, booked online at the city website. Any appointments booked before March 16th were cancelled and must be rebooked.

(Husova 5) and (Kounicova 67) will only see visitors with prior appointments, booked online at the city website. Any appointments booked before March 16th were cancelled and must be rebooked. The Trade Licensing Office (Malinovskeho nam. 3) will only see visitors with prior online appointments at the contact office on the ground floor.

(Malinovskeho nam. 3) will only see visitors with prior online appointments at the contact office on the ground floor. The Social Care Department (Koliste 19) will handle cases with or without an appointment from 8am-12pm on days it is open. Afternoon services are only available with a prior appointment by telephone or email.

The office dealing with municipal waste fee payments will remain closed, but payments can still be made online. The deadline for payments has been pushed back to August 31st. (Read more: “Deadline for municipal waste fees pushed back to August 31st”)