On Thursday, Brno City Councillors discussed the situation regarding the reopening of kindergartens and children’s groups. Private kindergartens will be able to open from Monday, April 20th, at their own discretion. Kindergartens run by the City of Brno or city district authorities will be operational from May. Photo: Marie Schmerková, MMB.

Brno, Apr 18 (BD) – According to a decision by Brno City Councillors on Thursday, private kindergartens and children’s groups can reopen at their discretion from Monday, and should inform parents as soon as possible whether they will be doing so.

Kindergartens run by the city and its districts will open at the beginning of May at the earliest.

The city authorities are now waiting for guidelines from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, detailing the criteria for the reopening of facilities. The guidelines should be published by the end of April, decisions will be made by the city authorities in cooperation with city district authorities.

Parents will be informed in good time when opening dates are known. Parents of children whose schools have been reopened are not entitled to the so-called nursing allowance.

