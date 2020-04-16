There have been five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the South Moravian Region (JMK) since Wednesday evening. According to data from the Ministry of Health, there have been 363 cases in JMK up to this morning. 134 of those cases were reported in Brno. Title photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Apr 16 (BD) – Twelve patients have died in JMK since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. Nine people were declared recovered on Wednesday alone, bringing the total number of recovered patients in JMK to 91.

According to yesterday’s report from the JMK Regional Hygiene Authority, around 8% of those tested were found to be positive, and 83% of those who tested positive are recovering at home. In total there are currently 600 people living in self-isolation conditions.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 6,303 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic, from over 146,000 tests. 166 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak, with 831 recovered, as of Thursday morning.

