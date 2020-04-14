Tram lines and utilities on Veveří, some installed in 1929, are to undergo upgrades starting tomorrow. The renovation will allow the street to be used as a diversion route for tram line 1, which will not run during work on the Outer City Ring Road in Žabovřeská. The work on Veveří will begin in mid-April and finish in August. Photo: Veveří last August. Credit: KK.



Brno, Apr 14 (BD) – From April 15th, work on the Brno Waterworks and Sewerage System will begin. “Drivers will not be able to turn onto Veveří from Žerotínovo náměstí, but will use Kounicova instead. There are no plans to restrict public transport on Veveří. The only exceptions are trolleybus lines 32, 34 and 36, which will not pass through Veveří as today, but will return from the center via Kounicova,” explained Council Member for Transport Petr Kratochvíl (ODS).



“There is a risk that the condition of Veveří would not be able to handle the increased traffic [due to the diversion of tram line 1], especially in the case of the utility infrastructure, so repair work is necessary. We plan to work on the most problematic sections of the sewerage and water pipeline, above all on a water pipe from 1929 in the section between Žerotínovo náměstí and Slovákova, where three accidents occurred in January alone,” said Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS).



Work on the underground networks should be followed in mid-May by repair work on the tram line between Jana Uhra and Žerotínovo náměstí.



In the first phase, from May 16th to June 26th, public transport in the street will be partially limited, with trams running in the section between Žerotínovo náměstí and the Smetanova monorail.



From June 27th until the end of August, trams will not use the street at all. Cars travelling towards the center will pass through the street with restrictions.



