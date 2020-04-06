The six patients from France with coronavirus will not arrive in Brno on Monday. During a phone call, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe thanked Prime Minister Andrej Babis for responding to his country’s request, and explained that they are more in control of the situation now. Photo: FN Brno.



Brno, Apr 6 (BD) – According to Jakub Splavec, spokesman for Brno Airport, the plane will not arrive on Monday as planned. “The aircraft did not fly, on the recommendation of the French medical team. We don’t have any further details, and we don’t know whether they will arrive in the next few days,” said Splavec, quoted in Brnensky denik.



The Brno University Hospital (FN Brno) was supposed to receive six patients from France with Covid-19 on artificial lung ventilation. The aircraft was scheduled to land on Monday afternoon at Brno-Tuřany airport. The Czech government responded to a French appeal for assistance, said Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Sunday on Czech TV.



“By doing this, the Czech Republic wants to help France manage their situation. It’s an act of solidarity. We don’t just want to hold our hands out to the European Union for help, but also to actively help others,” said FN Brno director Jaroslav Štěrba.



The situation in France has improved, so they do not need the extra capacity and help from the Czech Republic. According to Babiš, quoted by iDnes.cz, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe thanked him via telephone for responding to the weekend’s request and explained that they are able to manage the situation better now.

