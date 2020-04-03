Rock band Kulturní Úderka have released their third album ‘Black Metall’. The band originates from the Brno alternative scene, and made their comeback in 2018 after 15 years of silence. Their new album features 14 new garage rock songs, with influences ranging from 60s blues to the American club scene. Photo credit: Courtesy of Indies Scope.

Brno, Apr 3 (BD) – Rock band Kulturní Úderka released their third album ‘Black Metall’ on March 20th. But don’t let the title fool you! Their music would not be classified as metal, so much as garage rock. They are also not afraid to add some blues elements into the mix, spice their music up with sharp riffs, or tone down to an acoustic ballad.



Photo credit: Courtesy of Indies Scope.

Kulturní Úderka formed nearly 30 years ago in the Brno alternative scene of the 1990s. Since then, their line-up has seen several changes, the latest being the addition of Omer Blentic, a Bosnian pianist from the Sarajevo Philharmonic, in 2018. After their debut album ‘Rock’s Groove’ was released in 2003, the band went through a creative crisis until Blentic joined. His arrival signalled a new era for the band, during which their creative juices started flowing again, leading to their comeback with second album ‘Sarajevska Katarzija’ in 2018.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Indies Scope.

Of the three albums, songwriter and singer-guitarist Stepan Dokoupil calls ‘Black Metall’ “the most colorful one. You can hear all our moods on it, but the rock energy prevails.” Kulturní Úderka’s roots in the Brno alternative scene are still referenced in their current songs, in both lyrics and music. “The lyrics are quite subconscious and intimate for us. Of course, thanks to Omer, we have been influenced by melancholic Sarajevo, but there are also many fun topics from life in Brno. Overall, it is a raw recording, ranging from the 60s psychedelic blues to the American club scene represented by John Spencer Blues Explosion,” says Dokoupil. With the addition of their own sound and expression, Kulturní Úderka have created an authentic vibe.



“Black Metall”, released on the Indies Scope label, was produced by Bert Nevem and mixed and mastered by Amak Golden. It features 14 new songs, and all music and lyrics were written by Stepan Dokoupil.



Photo credit: Courtesy of Indies Scope.