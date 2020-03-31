Self-employed workers affected by the pandemic will receive a lump sum of CZK 25,000 from the state, announced Finance Minister Alena Schillerová after a government meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Title photo: Alena Schillerová. Credit: Vlada.cz official photo gallery, 26-3-2020.

Czech Rep., Mar 31 (BD) – Applicants must fulfill several conditions by submitting an affidavit, including a fall in revenue of 10% year-on-year in the first quarter (Jan-Mar), and a minimum gross income of CZK 180,000 last year.

This propsal has to pass through Parliament at an extraordinary meeting on April 7.

According to the Ministry of Finance, payments can begin from April 12th.

At the same time, the Government approved special incentives for business to limit personnel lay-offs. More details to follow tomorrow.