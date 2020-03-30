Title image: Stock image / Freepik. For illustrative purposes.

Brno / Czech Rep., Mar 30 (BD) [11:00am] – There are 172 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in South Moravia (SM) to date, up 10 from yesterday evening.

According to the Sunday report of South Moravian Hygiene Authority, since the first case of Covid-19 reported in SM on March 11, 2020, 1,168 people in South Moravia have been placed in quarantine (666 people at the moment), and 2,302 have been tested.

As of this morning, there are 2,859 confirmed cases in the Czech Republic, from over 40,000 tested; 17 people have died and 11 have recovered.

The national increase in Covid-19 cases on Sunday was 160, the lowest daily increase for six days.

Chart: Daily increase (blue) vs. number of cases in CR (orange). Source: Ministry of Health.