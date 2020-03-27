The #CoronavirusDanceChallenge has gone viral in recent weeks, so it’s no surprise that it has also reached the Czech Republic. Videos of Czech police and firefighters dancing have been seen on social media, and other people are getting in on the act too. Title photo: Prague Police via Facebook.

Czech Rep., 27 Mar (BD) – How should you protect yourself from coronavirus? Keep your distance, wash your hands, avoid touching your face and… do that dance! At least, that’s the advice from a video shared by the Czech Police on Facebook last week, which has been viewed over a million times.

A je to tady! První #CoronaVirusDanceChallenge ! Učíme tancem 🕺🏽💃- držte si odstup- myjte si ruce- nesahejte si na obličejBojujeme společně. 💪 #jsmevtomspolecne #policejnitanecek #pridejse Zveřejnil(a) Policie České republiky dne Středa 18. března 2020

The performance received mostly positive feedback. “It’s good to know that at such a difficult time you haven’t lost your sense of humor,” said one of the comments.

Other videos soon followed: “We are surprised what dancers we have among us,” read the caption of the second video, which returned with different choreography.

#CoronaVirusDanceChallenge v podání SPJ Praha Nestačíme se divit, jaké mezi sebou máme tanečníky 🕺 🙃 Děkujeme SPJ Praha za #PolicejniTanecek #CoronaVirusDanceChallenge 👏 Zveřejnil(a) Policie České republiky dne Úterý 24. března 2020

Firefighters from the Hradec Králové region also accepted the challenge: “The ‘virusbusters’ also needed a little decontamination. We accept the #CoronavirusDanceChallenge, because we want to support our colleagues in the emergency services.”

Krotitelé virů se potřebovali také trochu zdekontaminovat 👻 Přijímáme výzvu #coronavirusdancechallenge, kterou chceme s nadhledem podpořit všechny naše kolegy z IZS. #jsmevtomspolecne #spoluproticovid #Ghostbusters @hasici_cr @MpPardubice a kdo bude další? pic.twitter.com/QlpYUAoQAO — HZS Královéhradeckého kraje (@hzskhk) March 25, 2020

It’s not just members of the emergency service who are finding their rhythm. Children of doctors, nurses and paramedics from Brno University Hospital (FN Brno) have been rehearsing a dance with the volunteer students of Masaryk University, who are looking after them during the state of emergency.

Let's start the new day optimistically! Students of Faculty of Education @muni_cz and children of doctors, nurses and paramedics from University hospital @FNBrno will help you. They fight against #coronavirus by exercising and dancing! 😷🕺👯‍♀#coronavirusdancechallenge pic.twitter.com/8NmbRiTu1D — BrnoNewsCTV (@BrnoNewsCTV) March 25, 2020