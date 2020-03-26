Due to the low passenger numbers on night buses in Brno (known as “rozjezdy”), they will run on a reduced timetable from the night of March 27th-28th 2020. Title photo: @DPMBofficial via Twitter.

Brno, Mar 26 (BD) – According to an announcement today from the Brno Transport Company, the night bus service will be limited from this Friday.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the night buses at 0:30am, 1:30am and 4:30am will be cancelled, and the night buses at 5:20am and 5:40am will be replaced by one connection at 5:30am.