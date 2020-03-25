The deferment is designed to relieve pressure on businesses and individuals economically affected by the state of emergency, and should be followed by a full cancellation of rental payments for those hardest hit. Photo: TMA / Brno Daily. For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Mar 25 (BD) – The city centre district authorities have announced that tenants in business or residential properties administered by the council will be able to defer rental payments for three months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, to avoid breaching their contracts and losing their tenancies. The due date for rent has been pushed back from March to June, meaning the balance does not have to be paid until July 31st.

The measure is intended to relieve pressure on businesses and residents facing uncertainty due to the lockdown. The option of deferment applies to all publicly owned rental properties in the Brno-Central District, including those administered by the district council on behalf of the City of Brno, and those directly owned by the district itself.

In addition, the district is working on plans to allow a full waiver of rental payments for tenants directly affected by the lockdown, such as businesses who have been forced to close completely, or residents who are currently unable to work, and therefore fall into insolvency.

“We understand the situation of our tenants, who have had to close their premises day after day. We can immediately postpone the due date for rent. This gives us time to prepare measures that will allow for the cancellation of rent for those directly affected by the state of emergency and crisis measures related to the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus,” said the Mayor of Brno-Central, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS).

Applications from residential tenants seeking deferment of their rental payments will be dealt with as a priority. As Mencl added: “Coronavirus will certainly affect many households; quarantine, childcare, termination of employment, or sickness could all affect their budgets. We must take care of our citizens, it is our priority.”

