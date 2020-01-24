In Brief: Kometa Express Takes Off from Královo Pole Today
Pardubice sit at the bottom of the hockey extra league table, but Kometa Brno laid on a special “Kometa Express” train for fans attending the Friday head-to-head in East Bohemia. Photo credit: AD / BD.
Brno, Jan 24 (BD) – Blue and white fans can enjoy only the third Kometa Express ride in modern history today.
The club has previously sent the train to matches with Sparta and Vítkovice.
Facebook Commentshttps://brnodaily.com/2020/01/24/sport/in-brief-kometa-express-takes-off-from-kralovo-pole-today/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kometa-express-3.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kometa-express-3-150x113.jpgNewsSportBrno,Kometa,Sport,TransportPardubice sit at the bottom of the hockey extra league table, but Kometa Brno laid on a special 'Kometa Express' train for fans attending the Friday head-to-head in East Bohemia. Photo credit: AD / BD. Brno, Jan 24 (BD) - Blue and white fans can enjoy only the third Kometa...BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily