Pardubice sit at the bottom of the hockey extra league table, but Kometa Brno laid on a special “Kometa Express” train for fans attending the Friday head-to-head in East Bohemia. Photo credit: AD / BD.

Brno, Jan 24 (BD) – Blue and white fans can enjoy only the third Kometa Express ride in modern history today.

Photo: Kometa fan fully “geared up” for the event, Královo Pole today. Credit: AD / BD.

The club has previously sent the train to matches with Sparta and Vítkovice.

Photo: Kometa Express in Brno departed from Královo Pole at 13:00 today. Credit: AD / BD.

