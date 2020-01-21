The attack took place as a young woman was entering her apartment block in the early evening on Monday. Fortunately, neighbours heard her cries for help and were able to interrupt the attack. Police are now appealing for help to locate the attacker. Photo credit: Police CR.

Brno, Jan 21 (BD) – On Monday evening, a young woman was returning to her home on Krenova when she was attacked by a man unknown to her. He attacked her from behind as she was entering her apartment block, knocking her to the floor and proceeding to choke her. Fortunately, neighbours heard her cries for help and the noise of the disturbance and came out to chase the man away, preventing an attempted sexual assault. Police are now looking for the assailant on suspicion of attempted rape.

A composite portrait of the suspect. Credit: Police CR.

According to police spokesman Petr Vala: “The Czech-speaking offender was between 30 and 40 years old, dark-skinned, about 175cm tall, and full-bodied. He had black combed hair, dark eyes, a small mouth, and small ears. He was dressed in a blue jacket, apparently blue dirty jeans, and was wearing sneakers.” Based on witness testimony, Brno Police have issued a composite portrait of the suspect, as well as several surveillance camera recordings. If you recognise this man, please call the emergency police number 158, or contact Brno Police investigators directly on 974 625 823.

Video: Police CR.

