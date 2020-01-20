According to the Association of Mountain Resorts (AHS), 91% of ski resorts are currently in operation in the Czech mountains. Photo: Klinovec. Credit: Czech Tourism.
Brno / Czech Rep., Jan 20 (BD) – The downhill routes in the resorts have opened already, and other routes are coming into operation gradually.
Two thirds of the ski-lifts and cable cars are in operation.
“We expect that the period from the second half of January will be more favorable for skiers. The cold front will come after this weekend, bringing snowfall in the mountains. As a result, we expect the launch of other routes,” said Libor Knot from AHS.
Get the news first! Subscribe to our daily newsletter here. Top stories of the day in your mailbox every morning.
Facebook Comments
https://brnodaily.com/2020/01/20/travel-tips/91-of-czech-ski-resorts-are-open-more-to-open-in-the-coming-days/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Klínovec-lanovka-credit-czech-tourism-1024x768.jpeghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Klínovec-lanovka-credit-czech-tourism-150x113.jpegBD StaffLeisure & TravelNewsCzech Republic,Skiing,Sport,Travel TipsAccording to the Association of Mountain Resorts (AHS), 91% of ski resorts are currently in operation in the Czech mountains. Photo: Klinovec. Credit: Czech Tourism.
Brno / Czech Rep., Jan 20 (BD) - The downhill routes in the resorts have opened already, and other routes are coming into operation gradually.
...BD StaffBD Staffteam@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily