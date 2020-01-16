Brno Exhibition Centre (BVV) is turning into a place of inspiration for those looking to go on holiday or spend a weekend away. GO and REGIONTOUR 2020 are taking place at BVV’s Pavilions P and F from January 16th to 19th. While the REGIONTOUR event focuses on the domestic tourism industry, the GO fair is more about outbound tourism. Those attending the events can also visit the joint stand of the City of Brno and South Moravian Region. Photos: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

Brno, Jan 16 (BD) – “The key themes of 2020 in Brno and the South Moravian Region will be two anniversaries. The first anniversary marks 150 years since Adolf Loos, one of the founders of modern architecture, was born in Brno. The second important milestone for architecture and tourism in the region is 90 years since the completion of the world-famous functionalist Villa Tugendhat,” said Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

Visit the joint stand of the City of Brno and South Moravian Region. Photo: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

The City of Brno’s stand will feature quizzes, prize competitions, music, and beer- and wine-tasting, as well as themed presentations and shows from the Brno Transport Company and VIDA! science center, and virtual reality demonstrations from Brno Zoo, among others. The Brno National Theater will also be presenting, offering a discounted price for their entire repertoire, including the Brno Janáček Festival 2020. This year, the South Moravian Region is celebrating 20 years since the restoration of regional governments, and will present itself unconventionally – “from a different angle” – attracting visitors both to lesser-known places and to lesser-known sides of the more established regional highlights.

REGIONTOUR will give visitors a general idea of the domestic tourism industry. Photo: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

REGIONTOUR, the largest tourism industry trade fair in Central Europe, will give visitors a general idea of the domestic tourism industry. The fair has attracted numerous exhibitors, including key organisations and decision-makers in tourism in the Czech Republic.

Photo: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

Alongside REGIONTOUR, the GO fair contributes an international element to the event, with the theme of outbound tourism and tourism services to popular international travel destinations. Exhibitors at the GO fair include local travel agencies as well as numerous foreign tourism companies.

Photo: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

The popular travel festival GO CAMERA, another ongoing event at BVV, has been organized by CK LIVINGSTONE since 1998. Every year in January, GO CAMERA features more than 50 interesting guests. Many of the best known travelers, mountain climbers, publicists, photographers, and adventurers will share their most recent movies, photos and travel experiences. This year’s partner country of GO CAMERA is Thailand.

This year’s partner country of GO CAMERA is Thailand. Photo: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

Sri Lankan curry house or mouth-watering Ugandan dishes? Discover culinary wonders of the world and visit numerous restaurants, bistros, food-trucks and markets with a huge range of special offers at GO TO FOODPARK. Brno Daily will bring you a food review next week.

Discover culinary wonders of the world. Photo: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

GO and REGIONTOUR will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and on Sundays until 4pm. Visitors can stay longer at the GO TO FOODPARK Festival in Pavilion F, which will be open until 9pm (except for Sunday when it closes at 4pm).

Photo: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

According to data from BVV, more than 31,000 visitors and 800 companies attended the two tourism fairs in 2018.

