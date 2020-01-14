Last week councillors agreed that Brno will join Barcelona, ​​Padua, Ghent, Frankfurt and other European cities in the international Cities4FOOD project, to accelerate social development towards sustainable food use. Photo: Stock photo / Freepik.

Brno, Jan 14 (BD) – “Brno will contribute to the Cities4FOOD project by creating a City Food Strategy and Plan for the Care of Agricultural Resources in the City of Brno. It will not only be the drafting of documents, but also the implementation of measures and the proposal of pilot projects that will lead to real results,” said First Deputy Mayor Petr Hladík (KDU-ČSL).

“As part of its long-term development strategy, Brno aims to support local agriculture in the metropolitan region, care for the landscape and support the production and consumption of local food, such as by attracting tourists for its gourmet specialties. The aim is to manage the agricultural land responsibly and thus strengthen the resilience of the city to the current manifestations of climate change – drought, heat or rainfall,” he added.

The Partnership Foundation has invited Brno to participate in the Cities4FOOD project, planned for four years. The City of Brno will manage the preparation of both conceptual documents and ensure the implementation of pilot measures; both documents will be drawn up with the participation of the South Moravian Region, local universities and research institutions, agricultural businesses, consumer associations and civic associations. The Foundation will (in cooperation with the City) take care of communication with stakeholders and the public regarding the Urban Food Strategy and (in cooperation with external experts) agricultural land.

The project is preparing an application for funding from the European research program Horizon2020, which would cover 100% of the cost of project implementation.

