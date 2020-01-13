KAM v Brně/WHERE in Brno’s January cover by Ivan Svárovský.

2020 has arrived! So now is the time to go out and see what Brno has in store for us. Brno’s monthly cultural magazine KAM v Brně/WHERE in Brno, with a dedicated English section at the end, will give you the best tips about what to do in January in this beautiful city of ours.

A new month, a new year and a new decade. And also a new edition of KAM! Our January cover was designed by Ivan Svárovský, but it’s not the only thing that’s different. The whole magazine has been redesigned to be even more readable.

Interested in cinema, sport or music? In KAM you will find everything you need to know, plus a map of the best sights, galleries, theatres, churches and information points. In the back of KAM there are also listings for cinemas, music clubs and museums, so you’ll always know how to keep busy and entertained in Brno.

You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month.

Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.

Get the news first! Sign up for free to our daily newsletter here. Top stories of the day in your mailbox every morning.