A new entrance to one of the reservoirs under Žlutý kopec, with two-wing doors, has been built by the City of Brno. Until now, the entrance of the former water reservoir had only a steep ladder with a cover. This is the city’s first step to make future use of the underground space that could be used in numerous ways, from a tourist site to a set for filmmakers. Photo credit: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

Brno, Jan 7 (BD) – The three reservoirs under Žlutý kopec, between Tvrdého and Tomešova, were built between the 1860s and the second decade of the 20th century, based on designs by the English architect Thomas Docwry.

Photo: Old Reservoir System under Žlutý Kopec. Credit: Z. Kolařík via MMB.

Two of the reservoirs are constructed from red burnt bricks, without the use of steel, wood or reinforced concrete.

Photo: Brick reservoir from 1896–1900. Credit: National Heritage Institute.

The third and most recent water reservoir, from 1910, consists of two concrete tanks.

Photo: Two-chamber concrete reservoir from the beginning of the second decade of the 20th century. Credit: National Heritage Institute.

The reservoirs had a combined volume of more than 20,000 cubic meters. The water was pumped into the reservoirs from the treatment plant in Pisárky.

Photo: Žlutý kopec in Brno. Credit: National Heritage Institute.

They were decommissioned in 1997, and the whole site under Žlutý kopec was recognized as a cultural monument last year.

Photo: Old Reservoir System under Žlutý Kopec. Credit: M. Schmerková via MMB.

For better access, the city built a new entrance, several side exits, and repaired the technical infrastructure, a total investment of CZK 2.3 million without VAT.

Photo: Old Reservoir System under Žlutý Kopec. Credit: M. Schmerková via MMB.

The municipality has speculated about the future use of the site, considering using it as a set for filmmakers, and opening it to the public for small groups of visitors. “The possibility that the water reservoirs would be operated by a tourist information center has been raised. For this reason, we will conduct a study that will propose possible functions for the space and necessary works. There are many ideas, but it is necessary to establish what is possible and what is not,” said Jana Janulíková, director of Tourist Information Centre of Brno, last November.

Photo: Old Reservoir System under Žlutý Kopec. Credit: M. Schmerková via MMB.

If the reservoir were to be opened to the public in the future, another entrance from Tvrdého would be built, and the current entrance would then serve as an emergency exit.

Photo: Aboveground Technical Facility. Credit: National Heritage Institute.

