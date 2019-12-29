This is how the new regional trains should look. Škoda Transportation will produce and deliver 37 new trains for the South Moravian Region by 2023. The production of the trains will cost CZK 6.7 billion, of which CZK 5.5 billion will be funded by the EU. The region will take out a loan to cover the remainder of the cost. Photo: Škoda Transportation.

Brno, Dec 29 (BD) – “Our single-floor units from the RegioPanter category have been in demand for regional, suburban and interurban transport in recent years. By signing this contract, this Škoda train fleet will significantly expand, which will contribute to a significant improvement in rail transport,” says Petr Brzezina, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of the Škoda Transportation Group. Škoda was selected as the supplier of new electrical units for the South Moravian Region last week. The Group will supply 37 RegioPanter electric units and provide full service. The value of the basic supply is more than CZK 6.5 billion.

31 trains will be four-carriage models with a capacity of 333 seats, and six trains will be two-carriage models with 146 seats. All 37 units will be delivered by December 2022.

AC, Wi-Fi, USB Sockets: the New Standard for Passengers

All trains will be fully air-conditioned, and equipped with a modern audio-visual system, sockets with USB ports for PC power supply, Wi-Fi, a camera system and an ETCS system. Passengers will be able to check in directly on the train. There will also be a passenger counting system, an essential element for monitoring vehicle occupancy. This allows the carrier to better plan connections and reduce operating costs.

Of course there will also be special places for disabled passengers and wheelchair accessible toilets. Wide entrance doors and low-floor access allow convenient and quick passenger exchange.

The new trains will operate on the S2 and S3 lines:

S2: Křenovice horní nádraží – Brno hl.n. – Březová nad Svitavou

S3: Vlkov u Tišnova – Brno hl.n. – Břeclav.

“The new generation of RegioPanters will make rail transport more attractive in the South Moravian Region. The contract also includes the possibility of additional capacity increase by adding more vehicles and also providing full service for 30 years of their operation,” says Tomáš Ignačák, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Škoda Transportation Group.

