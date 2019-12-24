Police intervention in Lidická last Friday. Photo: Blue Lune Productions.

On Friday, Czech Police reported a man with a gun in the area of Lidická in Brno. A large section of the street was closed in the afternoon. On Friday and Saturday, South Moravian Police Department detained two suspects, non-Czech nationals, for “disorderly conduct”. The first man detained was sentenced in a fast-track administrative process to 18 months of exile from the Czech Republic, the second was left with a fine. Police had to wait a day before questioning either suspect as they were both heavily intoxicated.

Brno, Dec 24 (BD) – According to police, the 31-year-old man, who was detained at 6pm on Friday, was aggressive and had over three “promile” [Czech] of alcohol in blood. According to a police press release on Saturday afternoon, the first detainee would be questioned when he was sober.

“In connection with the case, we tracked down a 37-year-old man who had been at the scene of the incident. Due to his advanced drunkenness, we could not question him to find out what role he played in the case,” said South Moravian Police Department spokesman Bohumil Malášek at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

After a long weekend for both police and suspects, on Monday morning the police reported that the judge had decided to extradite the 31-year-old and confiscate the gas pistol and the cartridge magazine.

“He said he had bought the gun on Friday. He wanted to show off and try it out. He fired twice. Once in the building and then in the courtyard,” explained Malášek on Monday.

The 31-year-old man, who has not yet been punished in his home country and has fully cooperated with the police and the court, must leave the Czech Republic by December 27, 2019. He must not return to the Czech Republic for another eighteen months.

After the second man had sobered up in a police cell, he was also questioned by police. For his offence, the second perpetrator, who was present at the time of the incident, was fined.

On Friday afternoon, Lidická in Brno was closed to cars and public transport for over two hours, with a police helicopter flying over the city centre. Find more info on the case in our previous article: Man Armed With Gas Gun Detained On Lidická Yesterday Evening.

