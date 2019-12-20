Brno, Dec 20 (BD) [15:00] – Shortly before 2 pm, the street of Lidicka closed for cars and public transport. Police report a man with a gun in the area of Lidicka street. People should avoid the area. A police helicopter flies over downtown.

According to the Twitter account of Ceska Televize, a single gunshot was heard by witnesses in the area earlier.

Before 3pm, Ceska Televize announced that the Police were intervening in a courtyard of one of the buildings.

V Lidické ulici nejedou žádné tramvaje ani náhradní autobusy. pic.twitter.com/ZKITc4iS81 — Dominika Řebíková (@Rebikova_CT) December 20, 2019

UPDATE [15:23]: The police task force is leaving now.

According to Ceska Televize, the task force found the building empty.

Z ulice #Lidická v Brně, kde policisté vyšetřují nahlášenou střelbu uvnitř jednoho z domů, právě odchází zásahová jednotka. Zjišťujeme další podrobnosti. pic.twitter.com/yxmjy6laR6 — Andrea Čandová (@Candova_CT) December 20, 2019

UPDATE [15:31]: Public transport is back in operation, car drivers need to use alternative routes.

UPDATE [16:05]: Police say there was nobody armed in the building. The gunshot was most likely not pointed at anybody. The investigators work also with the possibility that the gun was gas-powered. Life in the street is coming back to normal.

Get the news first! Sign up for free to our daily newsletter here. Top stories of the day in your mailbox every morning.

