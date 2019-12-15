Welcome to “What’s Up Brno?” – Where every Sunday, we offer you an overview of events in the city over the next week! We only list English-friendly events, unless otherwise mentioned in the event description. Image: Casadei Graphics.

Brno, Dec 15 (BD) – Looking for fun things to do in Brno this week to treat your eyes and ears? Check out this list of our top picks, including a jazz concert, an illumination show, a fashion exhibition, and a book-donating event. Find out more with our weekly guide below!

This Christmas, giving away good old books is much more meaningful, with a book donation drive in Brno. You can donate your unwanted books at the antiquarian book charity stands at the Moravian Library or at the Christmas market on Moravske namesti. The books are then sold at both locations to raise funds for people in need. The book charity is open from now until December 18th at Moravian Library and until December 23th at Moravske namesti. Bring your used books or just come and find yourself interesting books for your commute, holidays or bedtime reading, while also helping those in need. Check out the Facebook event (in Czech) to find more information about the opening hours of the event.

Painting or Spanish wine? Why should you have to choose between them?! Where else can you sample special dry and delicate Spanish wines, while also painting your masterpiece other than at the wine art event on December 17th at Z Bar. There are no special painting skills or materials needed, just bring your artistic side and your oenophilia for an amazing experience. You can find more information about the event on the Facebook event page (in English).

Vegeparty is a vegan event aimed at families, a great opportunity for children and parents to listen to The Living Prince (Živý princ) fairy tale and try delicious vegan dishes paired with tasty smoothies. The event will take place on December 18th at VitalVibe, with two special guests: Zuzana Noah and Blanka Fišerová, authors of “The Living Prince”. To find more information about the event, you can go to the Facebook event here (in Czech).

Nothing gets you in the festive mood like a traditional Christmas show, such as the X-mas show hosted by High Edition. Learn a new dance, from hip hop to popping, or just simply share the fun moment with your family. The show will start at 6pm on December 18th in Cafe Trojka, with a voluntary admission charge. You can check the Facebook event page (in Czech) to find more information.

Are you interested in social and ethical issues but also into the world of fashion? Then come along to the “Fashion 2.1” exhibition, organised by NaZemi and Urban Centrum Brno. The exhibition describes the current fast-growing textile industry and impact on the environment, technology, and working conditions. The exhibition will feature a fashion show, with a collection made from upcycled materials, accompanied by a clothing workshop and a guided tour of the exhibition. The free-of-charge fashion exhibition will be open until January 10th 2020 at Urban Centrum Brno. You can find more information about the exhibition on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

For one night only on December 22nd, between 5pm and 10pm, Brno Observatory and Planetarium will be aglow with light sculptures, projections, and installations presenting the history of our universe, entitled “Holiday of Light: Time Machine”. This free outdoor festival of light installations will brighten up a dull dark December again this year in all weather conditions with a special audiovisual performance. Check the Facebook event (in Czech) to find more information.

Passion for jazz and swing? On December 21st Brno’s DRFG Arena will host a magnificent concert, “Beat the Swing”, to mark the 10th anniversary of the special collaboration of Vojtěch Dyk and Josef Buchta, bandleader of the B-Side Band. A live concert will feature original compositions by Vojtěch Dyk, world swing arrangements, and the latest hits of the two musicians. Get more information about the concert at the Facebook event page (in Czech). Meanwhile, another typical Christmas concert: “Rare Time Has Come” will be performed at the Red Church on December 22nd. Check out this link (in Czech) for more information about the concert.

If you love a good old singalong with your friends and family, why not go to a karaoke evening for a night to remember? The event will take place on December 21st at the Elephant cafe-bar, where you can show off your solo skills in front of the crowd or merely dance around with your buddies. So, choose your perfect track from the list of karaoke songs at the bar, including both Czech classics and recent foreign pop hits, and show them what you’ve got! You can check the Facebook event page (in Czech) to find more information.

Get ready for an evening of music, dance, and stories from the countries of the Balkan region at the Balkan night. There will be three DJs playing the vibrant, diverse and irresistible rhythms of the Balkans, Eastern European music, and some other international songs. The magical music of the Balkans is the best representation of the beauty that lies within diversity, so to get a better idea of Balkan music, join the celebration on December 21st at Art Bar Druhý Pád. You can find more information on the Facebook event (in English) page. Entrance is CZK 50.

Find the finest dessert with some unique fruity and exotic flavours or enjoy it separately as a snack between meals. Even in winter, the African market in Brno will offer a wide selection of freshly-picked tropical fruits including juicy pineapples, tangy blood durians, refreshing dragon fruits, dried mangoes, papaya and much more. You can then create unique dishes suited just to your taste. Get down to Trznice Brno on December 22nd from 10am – 6pm and buy some non-plastic-wrapped avocados to smash onto toast! Why not? For more information about the event, check the Facebook page.

The Bauhaus – an immensely influential art and design movement – has always been a great motivating inspiration for design nerds and history buffs. If you would love to learn more about all things Bauhaus, check out the “Bauhaus – Women / Czechoslovakia” exhibition, a closer look at the life of female Czechoslovakian students through different facets of one the most powerful schools of design from a hundred years ago. The exhibition is open until December 29th at Vila Tugendhat with an admission fee of CZK 50. You can find more information about the exhibition on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

Get the news first! Sign up for free to our daily newsletter here. Top stories of the day in your mailbox every morning.