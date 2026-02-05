RegioJet Introduces New Luxury Double-Decker Buses On Domestic Routes

From today, RegioJet is expanding its fleet with 10 new luxury Setra double-decker buses. Already in use on the company’s international routes, these modern buses will now also be operating on selected domestic routes.

The new buses are arranged in a 2+2 configuration and offer a total capacity of 72 seats, ensuring comfortable journeys with plenty of space and modern services.

“More than 30 of these modern buses are already operating on our international routes,” said Dita Tomešová, executive director of RegioJet bus transport. “Now, passengers on domestic routes can also look forward to the same comfort. We will offer them more legroom, a modern coffee machine with coffee beans, and a free bottle of water.”

Each seat is adjustable and equipped with an ergonomic table, adjustable headrest and an individual multimedia system. The buses are also equipped with Wi-Fi connection, 230V sockets, and USB and USB-C ports for charging electronics, as well as a free self-service coffee machine.

The new RegioJet double-decker buses will gradually appear on busy domestic routes including Prague-Jihlava-Brno, Prague-Český Krumlov, Prague-Karlovy Vary, and Brno-Ostrava.