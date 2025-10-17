Former President Zeman Undergoes Operation Over Abscess

Former president Milos Zeman underwent an acute operation in a Prague hospital yesterday to treat a festering abscess on his back, his wife Ivana Zemanova told Blesk.cz.

The 81-year-old Zeman is fine after the operation, she said.

During his ten-year presidential term from 2013 to 2023, Zeman was hospitalised several times. He was in a very serious condition after the parliamentary elections four years ago, when he spent 48 days in Prague’s Central Military Hospital, initially in the intensive care clinic.

Doctors at the time said he was being treated for complications related to a chronic illness, which they did not specify. From the hospital, Zeman returned to the presidential manor in Lany near Prague, where he spent most of his time until the end of his term. He was permanently cared for there by nurses.

In March 2024, Zeman underwent an unplanned operation at Prague-Motol hospital for a blood clot in his leg. After 20 days, doctors released him to home care.

Since leaving office, Zeman has lived in a house in Lany which he had built. He continues to comment on the current political situation, and meets with domestic and foreign politicians and others in his office in Prague-Dejvice.