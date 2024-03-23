Second Largest Riding Hall in Central Europe Opens Near Tachov After 23 Years of Renovation

The town of Tachov today opened the reconstructed Svetce riding hall, which is the second largest in Central Europe after Vienna’s; its restoration took 23 years and cost CZK 180 million, including CZK 61 million paid from European subsidies via the IROP programme.

In addition to tours, the neo-Romanesque and neo-Renaissance riding hall will serve as a multifunctional social and cultural centre. It houses exhibitions of herbalism, Bohemian Forests, and period clothing, in addition to stables, a blacksmith’s flat, an exhibition of ironwork, a carriage corridor and living rooms for the nobility and their visitors.

The building is 60 metres long and 26 metres high; the largest part of it is a 40-by-20-metre arena. Nobleman General Alfred Windischgratz had it built between 1857 and 1862, but It fell into disrepair after WW2. In 1999, a single vote saved it from demolition in a vote in the Tachov town assembly. It has the status of national cultural heritage site.

There is a possibility of a virtual tour.