Easter Festivities Begin Today On Namesti Svobody

Easter festivities are returning to Náměstí Svobody, prepared as traditionally by the Brno-střed district and its contributory organisation Kávéeska. This year the event will take place from Friday 22 March to Sunday 31 March. There are 40 stalls on the square, offering a wide range of Easter-themed craft and hand-made products, as well as refreshments, and stalls operated by non-profit organisations. The square will also once again be adorned with a two-metre Easter egg.

“For the Easter festivities, we have once again prepared a varied cultural program with an emphasis on folk traditions,” said the mayor of Brno-střed, Vojtěch Mencl. “Every day will see performances of ethnographic ensembles or dulcimer music. On Easter weekend, visitors can decorate their own Easter eggs in the art workshop.”

Most stalls open at 11am and close at 7pm every day. However, sellers are permitted to open at 10am and continue selling until 10pm if they wish. The accompanying program starts at 4pm on weekdays, and 3pm on weekends. Dulcimer music will be provided by Michal Mikulka, Radim Vojtek and Vojtěch Půček, and the children’s ethnographic ensembles Pomněnka and Dúbravěnka will also perform on the stage.

The complete program of entertainment and performances is available on the website. The event is free and will go ahead in all weathers.