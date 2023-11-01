The Dosimeter case has led to the resignation of several politicians and other senior officials. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, Oct 31 (CTK) – The Czech organised crime police unit (NCOZ) has proposed charges against 11 individuals in the Dosimeter corruption case, including participation in an organised criminal group, bribery and money laundering. The charges were announced on the NCOZ website. The Dosimeter case is focused on contracts of the Prague Public Transport Company (DPP).

“The indictment, which is more than 300 pages long and is accompanied by a case file of almost 18,000 pages, is being filed in less than 17 months from the actual implementation of this criminal case,” wrote NCOZ spokesman Jaroslav Ibehej.

The case has led to the resignation of several politicians.

An organised group around businessman Michal Redl systematically occupied key positions in DPP so that they could influence tenders, in order to obtain bribes from the companies chosen, the police say.

One of the accused is Petr Hlubucek, former deputy mayor of Prague for the Mayors and Independents (STAN). According to earlier reports, former DPP finance director Matej Augustin has also been accused. In addition to DPP, the case also concerns the General Health Insurance Company (VZP) and the contracts of the Central Bohemian regional road administration.

The group around Redl, who was previously linked to convicted fugitive businessman Radovan Krejcir, has been facing prosecution since June 2022. Police officers completed their investigation in March this year. According to media reports, one of the accused, businessman Pavel Dovhomilja, has been cooperating with the police and has described the group’s operations to them.

Education Minister Petr Gazdik (STAN) resigned from his post last year over the case, and MEP Stanislav Polcak suspended his membership of STAN because of his acquaintance with Redl. Petr Mlejnek gave up the post of civilian intelligence service (UZSI) director due to contacts with Redl. Jana Mrackova Vildumetzova (ANO) resigned as deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. She was criticised because her husband’s best man at their wedding and the godfather of her child was businessman Zakaria Nemrah, who is also accused in the case.

In connection with the prosecution of Redl in the Dosimeter case, Justice Minister Pavel Blazek (ODS) has initiated prosecutors to continue Redl’s suspended prosecution in the case of the M5 firm, which was stopped in 2007 because of Redl’s alleged serious mental illness . A district court repeatedly restricted Redl’s legal capacity. However, the regional court lifted the restrictions in September 2022 and its ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court this year. The police can therefore continue to prosecute Redl.