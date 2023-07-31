The reconstruction is a significant investment, which Prague councillors should approve in the coming months. Credit: Vinohrady Theatre.

Prague, July 31 (The Bohemian) – Prague has taken another step towards the reconstruction of the Vinohrady Theatre. The management of the theatre previously prepared a number of contracts which formed the basis for the construction documentation. Now all contractual rights and obligations related to the reconstruction are being transferred to the founder, the City of Prague, namely to the city’s Department of Investments. The total investment is estimated at CZK 2.7 billion. The goal is to open the renovated theatre to the public by 2027.

