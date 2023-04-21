Balas will resign as the Czech education minister due to long-term health problems. Photo credit: Vladimir Balas, via Facebook.

Prague, April 21 (CTK) – Vladimir Balas (STAN) will resign as the Czech education minister at his own request due to long-term health problems, he told CTK yesterday, adding that the STAN leadership will discuss his departure from the cabinet next week.

“Through STAN chairman Vit Rakusan, I have today asked the STAN board to release me from my post,” Balas said.

He said Rakusan would immediately inform Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS). “The reason is long-term health problems, which unfortunately have not allowed me to devote myself to the agenda of the education minister in the way I would have liked in recent weeks,” Balas said.

A lawyer by profession, Balas also worked in academia, including a period as dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of West Bohemia during the 1990s. He was active in Prague municipal politics from 2014, before being elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2021 on the PirStan list in Prague.