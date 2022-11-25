There are 18 charities in 6 categories available for donations. Photo credit: TIC BRNO.

Brno, 25 Nov (BD) – 25 November marks the beginning of the Brno Christmas and Advent festivities on Zelňák and Moravák. It also means the beginning of the charity initiative Daruj Kelímek (“Donate a Cup”), which allows the public to quickly and easily donate the deposit on their returnable cups to one of 18 selected charities.

Through a vote on the Daruj Kelímek Facebook page, the public chose 18 organisations and charities they want to support during Advent and Christmas in the city centre, out of 42 entries. Three organisations are represented in each of six categories: children and families, humanitarian aid, people with disabilities, seniors, sustainability, and animals.

For instance, in the children and families category, one can choose to donate to Julia’s House, which helps families with terminally ill children, or the Krtek Children’s Oncology Foundation, which provides assistance and counselling to children undergoing cancer treatment. In the category of humanitarian aid, there appears the South Moravian Ukrainian Initiative, which ensures the functioning of the Ukrainian Community Center in Brno, and the organisation that provides food and education to the world’s poorest children.

The system of the charity project is simple. When people finish drinking from a recyclable cup in any square in the centre of Brno, they can decide whether to return the cup and get back a deposit of 50 crowns, or stop by the Daruj Kelímek stand and donate the deposit to a specific charity. All information about each organisation will be available at the distinctive green and gold booths, which can be found at the following locations:

– náměstí Svobody, near Komerční banka (until 23 December)

– Christmas tree, Zelňák (until 23 December)

– Moravské náměstí, by Jošt (until 6 January)

All information about the project can be found on the Daruj Kelímek Facebook page and on the initiative’s website.