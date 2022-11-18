Flights from Brno-Turany to Bergamo were cancelled at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo credit: ZM / BD.

Brno, 18 Nov (BD) – Low-cost airline RyanAir is to resume flights between Brno and the Italian city of Bergamo, near Milan, for the first time since the route was cancelled at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The carrier’s online reservation system is now showing flights on this route from 27 March 2023. The flights will depart twice a week, on Mondays at 10.45pm, and Fridays at 10.30pm. The reservation system has Bergamo flights listed until the end of October 2023.

In addition, the regular flights from Brno to London Stansted will return to a seven-day schedule during the summer, up from five days a week now.