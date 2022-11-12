The crime rate slightly increased in the Czech Republic in the past year, but has not returned to the level before the COVID pandemic. Photo: Freepik.

Prague, Nov 12 (CTK) – Czechs can now find data on various types of criminal acts and minor offences in an online map, within the project unveiled by Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN) and police president Martin Vondrasek yesterday.

The maps show when the crime was reported and whether the police caught the perpetrator. The municipalities and police have at their disposal more detailed information such as the likelihood of a criminal act occurring in a concrete place.

Online maps of crime have several levels. The first is accessible to everyone, showing information on the number of criminal acts in a certain area in a selected period.

Users can also choose which types of criminal acts they want to see on the map. Given the protection of personal data and victims of crime, the map does not show the exact location of the crime.

Representatives of municipalities and police will receive further, more detailed maps.

“This is certainly a way to curb crime efficiently,” Rakusan said.

He said the crime rate had slightly increased in the Czech Republic in the past year, but it had not returned to the level before the COVID pandemic.

Trending Czech Republic Ranks 23rd in Europe for English Language Proficiency

From last January to September, the police registered roughly 116,000 criminal acts, but in the same period of this year, the number rose to almost 140,000.

Between January and September 2019, before the COVID epidemic outbreak, there were over 150,000 criminal acts.

Vondrasek said the maps included roughly 14 million criminal acts and offences that occurred in the Czech Republic since 2013.

However, some types of crime are not included, such as so-called vice crimes and criminal acts with children and teenagers as victims.