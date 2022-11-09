Domino’s Pizza’s all-you-can-eat offer launched in the Czech Republic in September. Photo credit: Brno Daily.

Brno, Nov 9 (BD) – Domino’s Pizza, the world-renowned US pizza chain, has recently launched a new all-you-can-eat promotion in Brno. Visitors to Domino’s Pizza restaurants can now eat as much pizza (and other treats) as their hearts desire, with deals starting from CZK 229, and even less with a student discount.

The offer comes in three “tiers”: the basic tier for CZK 229 includes pizza only, from a selection of the restaurant’s most classic varieties. The standard tier for CZK 249 adds the option of building your own pizza, and also includes a couple of sides. The premium tier, for CZK 299, includes the restaurant’s entire range of classic and gourmet pizzas, with a cheesy stuffed crust option, full selection of sides, and desserts. For each tier, students can get a CZK 20 discount by showing a valid ISIC student card.

Domino’s Pizza opened its branch in Brno in November 2019, on Divadelni in the city centre. Photo credit: Brno Daily.

Of course, some rules apply. The promotion is only available in-store, and with a minimum of two diners. The price is per each person in your group, and can’t be shared. Additional food can only be ordered once the previous orders are finished – for those whose eyes are bigger than their bellies! – and can’t be taken away when you leave. However, kids under 110 cm can come and eat all they can free of charge with two paying adults.

Trending One Quarter of Czech Women Considering Leaving The Labour Market

Domino’s Pizza opened its first branch in Brno in November 2019, on Divadelni in the city centre. The all-you-can-eat offer has been running in other European markets since last year. In the Czech Republic, it started on a trial basis in July, ahead of a full launch in all branches from September.

Here, for a cheap price, young people can try lots of different types of pizza at the same time. Photo credit: Brno Daily.

“We are very happy to launch this project,” said Ivana Mészárosová from Domino’s Pizza. “Because although people in the Czech Republic know the concept of all-you-can-eat, in fact there is no such deal on the Czech market for all-you-can-eat pizza. I think it could be especially interesting for young people who love pizza, because here, for a cheap price, they can try lots of different types of pizza at the same time. We would love to invite students and young people here, if they want to have a party or spend time with their friends.”

The all-you-can-eat offer started on a trial basis in July. Photo credit: Brno Daily.