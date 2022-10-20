The new fountains will appear in Lesná, Černá Pole, Jundrov, and Královo Pole. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Oct 20 (BD) – Brno councillors have approved a contractor to install four drinking fountains at locations around Brno, thus implementing another project from the City of Brno’s participatory budget scheme, Dáme na vás.

The four fountains will appear near the polyclinic in Lesná, on Volejníkova in Černá Pole, on Veslařská in Jundrov, and on Hlaváčova in Královo Pole.

“Ecology and accessibility are key to the project,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “In addition to providing refreshment for people, the drinking fountains can also be used for dogs or other pets. The locations were discussed with the city districts and the relevant departments of the municipality.”

The appearance of the drinking fountain will be simple and strictly functional, with a durable and hygienic design. In addition to drinking directly into the mouth, it will also have a valve for filling bottles up to 1.5 litres, and also for putting water into a dog bowl, both of which will be part of the body of the fountain.

“Brno citizens will be able to refresh themselves at the new fountains on a warm day or during a walk with their dog,” said Tomáš Koláčný, Deputy Mayor of Brno. “At the same time, we wanted to ensure that there was no wastage, so in addition to controlling the fountains with a push valve, a certified SMART water metre will be installed in the water metre shaft to allow remote reading and continuous control of water consumption. I think residents will like the new drinking fountains, as well as other projects from the participatory budget scheme.”

Brno City Council selected Ingvis, s.r.o. as the contractor for this installation of the fountains, for a price of CZK 1.2 million. The installation should be completed in spring next year.

2022 is the 6th year of the participatory budgeting scheme Dáme na vás (“We Give to You”). In November, Brno residents will again have the opportunity to vote for the best ideas from the 47 projects that have been submitted this year.