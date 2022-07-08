













The exhibition project MIES / TUGENDHAT / SANDALO / KALIVODA commemorates not only the 10th anniversary of the completion of the second renovation and restoration of Villa Tugendhat, but also the extraordinary and invaluable collection of the Brno City Museum’s Department of Architectural History, closely linked to the history of this of the house. Photo credit: Statutarni Mesto Brno Scaled

Brno, July 8 (BD) – A very special place in the collection is occupied by the planning documentation for the Villa Tugendhat, whose acquisition and preservation from shredding is thanks exclusively to the personal efforts of Illos Crhonek, the founder of the museum’s architecture collection. Until now, this collection contains unique photographic documentation, documents related to the architect and builders and several artefacts (bench, glass table, deckchair, buffet) from the original interior furnishings.

In addition to authentic plan documentation, the exhibition will also include original photographs of Villa Tugendhat taken by Rudolf Sandalo Jr at the turn of 1930/1931. It was his photographs that made a major contribution to the immediate worldwide fame of the house. “The original furniture and a number of period documents relating to the villa, its builders and architect will be presented,” said Zbyněk Šolc, director of the Brno City Museum. Through photographs and a documentary film, there will also be a glimpse of the Brno exhibition of the work of architect Mies van der Rohe from 1968-1969, initiated by architect František Kalivoda.

The villa of Greta and Fritz Tugendhat was designed in 1928-1929 by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, one of the world’s most important architects of the 20th century. It is a unique work of art representing an innovative solution in terms of its structural system, spatial arrangement, interior furnishings, technical facilities and integration of the building into the natural context. Its significance for the history of world architecture was declared in 2001 by inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

