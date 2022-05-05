













The obligation to wear respirators in medical facilities has ceased to apply from Thursday morning. Photo credit: Pixabay

Czech Republic, April 5 (BD) – Yesterday, the Czech Parliament approved the end of the state of the pandemic alert, which allowed the government to issue anti-coronavirus measures without the need for a state of emergency.

From Thursday, the obligation to wear face masks in medical and social care facilities ends. The decision of the lower house was unanimous; all 159 deputies present voted in favour of ending the pandemic alert.

“The number of new infections is declining, the situation in hospitals is stable and the conditions for lifting the mandatory wearing of respirators on public transport have become reality,” said Health Minister Vlastimil Valek (TOP 09) earlier.