













Two unknown perpetrators put on black masks before entering a store on Labská armed with a pistol and bag. One of the young men approached the saleswoman and demanded that she put all the money from the cash desk into the bag at gunpoint. Photo credit: Police of the Czech Republic

Czech Republic, 21 April (BD) – Contrary to the robbers’ expectations, the woman was not intimidated and instead responded with anger, shouting at the perpetrator that she would not give him anything, and physically expelling both men from the store. The wannabe robbers escaped empty-handed with a few bruises. The whole event was captured by a security camera.

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the men seen in the footage, via the 158 emergency number.