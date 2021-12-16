













Investown, a Czech startup, allows small investors to invest in the property market. Within just seven months of launching the platform, Investown already has over 30,000 Czech customers, who have collectively invested more than CZK 250 million. Credit: Investown

Brno, Dec 16 (BD) – Investown is a micro-investment service, which was created as a platform to give everyone, including small investors, the chance to invest in real estate. Their service is now moving to the next phase: to allow as many people as possible to live in homes they own.

Initially only accessible to Czech speakers, Investown has now adapted their services fully for English-speaking investors. However, customers still have to be an EU resident and have a bank account in CZK.

The Investown team celebrated CZK 100,000,000 of customer investments. Credit: Investown

Almost everyone has noticed the trend of rising rental costs. “I consider inequality in the real estate market to be one of the biggest problems of our generation. That’s why I’m excited that we at Investown have come up with a real solution that will help thousands of people,” said Alan Pock Vysin, co-founder of Investown.

Users of the platform can choose their amount to invest, starting from CZK 500, and receive a share of the rent to the platform’s property investments each month. There are currently more than 30,000 active users of the platform, which is free to use.

Investown is based in the Czech Republic, and is being developed by experts from the worlds of IT, real estate, and banking, with investors including Seed Starter from Česká spořitelna.