Public opinion research, published in late October, shows what Czechs think about genetically modified food. Credit: Freepik.
Czech Rep, Nov 1 (BD) – Research conducted by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CVVM) has revealed what Czechs think about genetically modified food.
The Food 2021 study showed that most Czechs have encountered the term ‘genetically modified crops’ (74%). However, most of these respondents stated that they do not know exactly what the term means (8%) or do not know at all what it means (31%). On the other hand, more than a third (35%) said they knew what the term refers to.
23% of respondents declared the modification of food morally unacceptable, while 47% were in favor of the use of drugs produced by genetically modified organisms.
https://brnodaily.com/2021/11/01/news/in-brief-study-reveals-what-czechs-think-about-genetically-modified-food/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/delicious-corn-gmo-modified-food_credit-freepik-1024x761.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/delicious-corn-gmo-modified-food_credit-freepik-150x111.jpgGiorgia MauraCzech Republic / WorldCzech Republic,Food,NewsPublic opinion research, published in late October, shows what Czechs think about genetically modified food. Credit: Freepik.
Czech Rep, Nov 1 (BD) - Research conducted by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CVVM) has revealed what Czechs think about genetically modified food.
The Food 2021 study showed that most Czechs have...Giorgia MauraGiorgiaMauragiorgiamaura50@gmail.comAuthorCommunication student, passionate about theater, politics, and trekking. My mission is to bring a piece of truth into a chaotic world. Humankind lover.
Brno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.