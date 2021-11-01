













Public opinion research, published in late October, shows what Czechs think about genetically modified food. Credit: Freepik.

Czech Rep, Nov 1 (BD) – Research conducted by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CVVM) has revealed what Czechs think about genetically modified food.

The Food 2021 study showed that most Czechs have encountered the term ‘genetically modified crops’ (74%). However, most of these respondents stated that they do not know exactly what the term means (8%) or do not know at all what it means (31%). On the other hand, more than a third (35%) said they knew what the term refers to.

23% of respondents declared the modification of food morally unacceptable, while 47% were in favor of the use of drugs produced by genetically modified organisms.