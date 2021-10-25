The Czech Crown stood at 25.60 EUR / CZK last week, the lowest level since July. Credit: Pxhere.
Czech Rep, Oct 25 (BD) – “[…]The concerns about the health of local industry (thus lower exports) is keeping all Central European currencies on the defensive. The lingering fear of global inflationary pressures and the relatively strong Dollar are also of no help,” wrote Patria Finance for Kurzy.cz on Friday, October 22nd.
According to Patria, the currency could begin to strengthen again over time, as the Czech National Bank has decided to resume sales of income from foreign exchange reserves after nine years, and there is positive news from Central European industrial supply chains.
